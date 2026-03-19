Ganesh-starrer 'Brunda Vihari' set for bilingual release

Film to have 7 original songs

Brunda Vihari brings music composer Hisham Abdul Wahab to Kannada cinema for the first time, promising seven fresh tracks.

The story stands out with its focus on deep emotional bonds rather than typical romance, and the director says it's got a vibe that resonates with all ages, from Bihar to Kerala.

If you're into unique love stories or just want something that feels universal, this one's worth keeping an eye on.