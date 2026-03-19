Ganesh-starrer 'Brunda Vihari' set for bilingual release
Kannada star Ganesh leads Brunda Vihari, a bilingual romantic family drama directed by Srinivas Raju and set for a theatrical release in June 2026.
With Devika Bhatt and Malvika Sharma joining the cast, the film is already wrapped up and heading for a June release.
Produced by Samruddhi V Manjunath, it aims to connect with fans across languages.
Film to have 7 original songs
Brunda Vihari brings music composer Hisham Abdul Wahab to Kannada cinema for the first time, promising seven fresh tracks.
The story stands out with its focus on deep emotional bonds rather than typical romance, and the director says it's got a vibe that resonates with all ages, from Bihar to Kerala.
If you're into unique love stories or just want something that feels universal, this one's worth keeping an eye on.