Next Article
'Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan': Srishti Jain, Vaishnavi Prajapati join cast
The new TV series Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan—a Hindi take on the popular Kannada show Puttakana Makkalu—just brought Srishti Jain and Vaishnavi Prajapati on board.
The story follows Ganga Mai (Shubhangi Latkar), who raises her daughters with grit after being left for not having a son.
The show is set to premiere soon.
Jain and Prajapati share their excitement
Jain steps in as Sahana, the calm eldest daughter who helps run the family business, while Prajapati plays Soni, the youngest—full of energy and great at both schoolwork and chores.
Both actors are excited: Jain says she's drawn to Sahana's emotional depth, and Prajapati can't wait to bring Soni's lively spirit to life.