'Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan': Srishti Jain, Vaishnavi Prajapati join cast Entertainment Aug 07, 2025

The new TV series Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan—a Hindi take on the popular Kannada show Puttakana Makkalu—just brought Srishti Jain and Vaishnavi Prajapati on board.

The story follows Ganga Mai (Shubhangi Latkar), who raises her daughters with grit after being left for not having a son.

The show is set to premiere soon.