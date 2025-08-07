Next Article
Meet Big Hit's new boy group CORTIS: Members, debut date
Big Hit Music, the label behind BTS and TXT, is launching a fresh boy group called CORTIS.
The five members—Martin, James, Joohoon, Sunghyun, and Geonho—were introduced on August 7 through social media and a TikTok teaser.
Their official debut drops August 18, 2025.
Group's name stands for 'Color outside the lines'
CORTIS calls themselves a "young creator crew," with every member hands-on in songwriting, choreography, videography, and production.
Their name stands for "Color Outside The Lines," showing off their goal to break K-pop norms.
Fans are already buzzing about their creative vibe and what they'll bring to the next wave of K-pop idols.