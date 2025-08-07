Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson share cute moment in new 'Naked Gun' promo
Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson are turning heads with a new promo for The Naked Gun, where they share popcorn and a sweet moment at the movies.
Paramount Pictures posted the clip with, "A couple that laughs together, stays together. Bring a +1 to see #NakedGun in theaters," highlighting their fun chemistry both on and off screen.
Their real-life romance rumors are only adding to the excitement.
Neeson, Anderson are dating in real life
PEOPLE confirmed on July 29 that Neeson and Anderson are dating in real life, after fans spotted their flirty moments at movie events—including applying Anderson's Sonsie lip balm on each other during a live show.
In The Naked Gun, they play love interests Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. and Beth.
Directed by Akiva Schaffer, the film also features plenty of celebrity cameos and is now playing in theaters nationwide.