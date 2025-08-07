Gangster's goons sent to kill Fazilpuria, lured victim using call

Both shooters are on the run

Shokeen was shot at least 15 times by two men dressed as delivery agents—a move apparently meant to send a warning to Fazilpuria, who reportedly owes ₹5 crore to gangster Sunil Sardhania.

After the attack, Sardhania even claimed responsibility online.

Both Nandal and Sardhania are believed to be hiding abroad while police raids continue across Haryana and nearby states.

Authorities are checking if the UK number used was real or spoofed and reviewing CCTV footage from around the scene.

Meanwhile, Fazilpuria is under police protection after surviving an earlier attack last month, but so far no arrests have been made.