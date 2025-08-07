Next Article
Tim Burton's 'Wednesday' short film is pure gothic delight
Season 2 of Netflix's "Wednesday" just dropped something cool—a stop-motion short film made by Tim Burton.
This mini-story follows Pugsley Addams as he uncovers the spooky legend of Nevermore Academy's haunted tree.
With Ajax narrating, we meet an outcast who literally swaps his heart for a mechanical one, giving off classic Burton gothic vibes.
Short film sets up big changes in the story
The black-and-white short isn't just for show—it kicks off big changes in the story.
Pugsley uses his powers to revive the inventor's mechanical heart, which ends up creating a zombie called Slurp and hints at more twists ahead.
If you're curious where things go next, part two of the season lands on September 3, but you can catch up with all the weirdness now on Netflix.