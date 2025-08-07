Next Article
Imtiaz Ali reacts to SRK's National Award win
Shah Rukh Khan just bagged his first National Award for Best Actor with Jawan, and director Imtiaz Ali says it's a "proud moment for India."
The win sparked some debate after actress Urvashi questioned why the jury picked Khan this time, but Ali congratulated all the winners and highlighted how much this recognition means.
Mukesh Khanna compares Khan to Oscar-winning Rahman
Urvashi's comments got people talking online about why SRK didn't get the award for his iconic roles in Devdas or Swades.
Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna stepped in to support Khan, saying his decades of dedication deserve this honor—kind of like how A.R. Rahman finally won an Oscar for Jai Ho after years of great music.