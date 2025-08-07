Next Article
Sydney Sweeney's gun range video goes viral amid political debates
Sydney Sweeney is trending after an old 2019 video of her at a gun range popped up, showing off her sharpshooting skills.
The timing couldn't be more talked-about—she's already in the news over her political views and a recent American Eagle ad that sparked controversy.
Video comes days after Trump's praise for Sweeney
Reports revealed Sweeney registered as a Republican voter in Florida in June 2024, stirring up fresh debates online.
Meanwhile, her July American Eagle ad was pulled after criticism for its messaging.
Adding to the mix, former President Donald Trump publicly praised Sweeney and compared her to Taylor Swift, keeping the conversation going across social media.