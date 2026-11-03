Ganguly moves Bombay High Court over AI deepfakes of 'Anupamaa'
Entertainment
Rupali Ganguly, best known as Anupamaa, has gone to the Bombay High Court after discovering her face and likeness were being used in AI-generated images and videos without her OK, even popping up on adult sites.
She's calling out these violations of her personality rights and wants stronger protection.
Petition seeks removal across 18 platforms
Her petition, filed by advocate Sana Raees Khan, targets 18 big names like Reddit, SeaArt AI, and Google.
The hearing is set for November 4, 2026.
Rupali is asking the court to remove infringing content and block sites misusing her identity with deepfake or morphing tech.