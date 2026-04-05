Ganguly wins Best Choreography for 'Shararat' at 2026 Chetak Awards Entertainment Apr 05, 2026

Choreographer Vijay Ganguly just took home Best Choreography for his catchy moves in Shararat from Dhurandhar at the 2026 Chetak Screen Awards in Mumbai.

Hosted by a star-studded lineup including Alia Bhatt and Zakir Khan, the event saw Ganguly edge out strong contenders like Bosco Leslie Martis and Ganesh Acharya, plus he was even up against his own work on another song!