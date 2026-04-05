Ganguly wins Best Choreography for 'Shararat' at 2026 Chetak Awards
Entertainment
Choreographer Vijay Ganguly just took home Best Choreography for his catchy moves in Shararat from Dhurandhar at the 2026 Chetak Screen Awards in Mumbai.
Hosted by a star-studded lineup including Alia Bhatt and Zakir Khan, the event saw Ganguly edge out strong contenders like Bosco Leslie Martis and Ganesh Acharya, plus he was even up against his own work on another song!
Screen Academy votes using USC-designed scoring
Winners aren't chosen at random: the Screen Academy, made up of 53 respected industry names like Prosenjit Chatterjee and Vidya Balan, votes using a special scoring system designed by Dr. Priya Jaikumar from USC.
If you missed it live, you can catch it live on YouTube or Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.