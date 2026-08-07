Why Gareth Edwards won't return for next 'Jurassic World' film
What's the story
Gareth Edwards, who directed the 2025 hit Jurassic World Rebirth, has stepped away from its upcoming sequel due to reported "creative differences" with Universal Pictures. The studio confirmed his exit in a statement on Thursday, saying they had an "incredible experience" working with Edwards. The next film will be produced by Universal and Amblin.
Production details
Cast and crew of 'Jurassic World Rebirth' likely to return
Despite the directorial change, the upcoming sequel is expected to keep its core creative team.
Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali are likely to reprise their roles from Rebirth.
David Koepp, who wrote the original Jurassic Park (1993), The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), and Rebirth, will also return as a writer for this installment.
Franchise history
David Leitch was also previously attached to the project
Interestingly, this isn't the first time a director has left the upcoming Jurassic World film.
Before Edwards was brought on board for Rebirth, David Leitch (of The Fall Guy fame) was in talks to direct it but also dropped out due to creative differences with the studio.
Box office triumph
'Jurassic World Rebirth' was a box office hit
Jurassic World Rebirth, the latest installment in the franchise, was a massive hit at the box office. It earned $872 million worldwide and $340 million domestically, per Deadline.
The Jurassic franchise has been a major player in Hollywood, reportedly raking in over $6 billion globally across seven films since its inception with Steven Spielberg's 1993 blockbuster Jurassic Park.