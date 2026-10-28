Garg family urges Assam governor to speed up trial
Entertainment
Zubeen Garg's family is urging Assam's governor to speed up the trial into the singer's mysterious death last year.
They have handed over a memorandum in Guwahati, asking for quick legal action and pushing back against bail for two suspects.
The family says a faster, well-managed trial is key to justice.
Garg suspects face murder conspiracy charges
Garg died in Singapore in September 2025 under unclear circumstances.
While authorities there found no foul play, the memorandum flagged reports of alleged financial irregularities and suspected criminal activities involving some of the accused, who now face murder and conspiracy charges.
Assamese film industry figures are backing the family too, calling for all sides to work together so justice is not delayed any longer.