'Gatta Kusthi 2' opens strongly on reviews and box office

'Gatta Kusthi 2' nets ₹2.93cr nationwide

The film pulled in a ₹2.93 crore gross across India on day one, with Tamil Nadu leading the way at ₹2.60 crore.

Screenings saw decent crowds too: occupancy rates hit over 22%, peaking near 36% for night shows.

Fans are especially talking about the climax (hinting at Gatta Kusthi 3?) and the feel-good family moments throughout.