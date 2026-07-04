'Gatta Kusthi 2' opens strongly on reviews and box office
Entertainment
Gatta Kusthi 2, starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, kicked off its theatrical run with strong reviews and an energetic box office debut.
The sequel, which dropped on July 3, picks up Veera and Keerthi's story and mixes humor with family vibes, something fans seem to love.
'Gatta Kusthi 2' nets ₹2.93cr nationwide
The film pulled in a ₹2.93 crore gross across India on day one, with Tamil Nadu leading the way at ₹2.60 crore.
Screenings saw decent crowds too: occupancy rates hit over 22%, peaking near 36% for night shows.
Fans are especially talking about the climax (hinting at Gatta Kusthi 3?) and the feel-good family moments throughout.