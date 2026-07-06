'Gatta Kusthi 2' to stream on Netflix in 5 languages

'Gatta Kusthi 2' nets ₹13.85 cr

The movie kicked off with solid numbers, earning ₹6.20 crore net on Day three alone (up from ₹4.95 crore on Day two).

With about 2,400 shows running across India, it's already made ₹13.85 crore net and ₹15.93 crore gross so far: proof that audiences are loving it!