'Gatta Kusthi 2' to stream on Netflix in 5 languages
Entertainment
Missed Gatta Kusthi 2 in theaters? No worries, the sports-comedy sequel starring Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi will be streaming on Netflix after its theatrical run.
You'll be able to watch it in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.
The exact streaming date isn't out yet, so stay tuned.
'Gatta Kusthi 2' nets ₹13.85 cr
The movie kicked off with solid numbers, earning ₹6.20 crore net on Day three alone (up from ₹4.95 crore on Day two).
With about 2,400 shows running across India, it's already made ₹13.85 crore net and ₹15.93 crore gross so far: proof that audiences are loving it!