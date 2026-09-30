'BB20': Gauahar Khan calls out Mary Kom over Qazi controversy
What's the story
Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan has jumped into the ongoing controversy in Bigg Boss 20. In a recent episode, contestant Mary Kom fell during a captaincy task and blamed fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer for pushing her. However, Khan disagreed with this assertion, saying it didn't seem that way as a viewer.
Khan's statement
'She is such a big name of our country'
In a video shared on her Instagram Stories, Khan said, "There have been instances when they had to wake up whole night for a task..."
But for this task, Gauahar pointed out how Kom behaved and made accusations against Touqeer.
"She is such a big name of our country, and she has so much strength that she can literally pick someone up and throw them down."
Khan's defense
'Woh literally ek choti bachchi jaise gir gayi'
Khan added, "But woh keh rhii hai Qazi ka haath bag mein daalne se woh gir gayi!"
"Please yaar! Weekend Ke Vaar pe please call out! I am requesting. Qazi ke haath daalne ke baad jab woh bahar nikala woh uss waqt giri hai."
"Woh literally ek choti bachchi jaise gir gayi. Kuch usme harsh pull nahi tha."
"I understand that the bag was heavy, but you'd expect more strength from Mary Kom ji. Not just physical but (mental)."
Weekend episode
Will Salman Khan address this issue?
It remains to be seen whether the topic comes up in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when Salman Khan arrives to comment on the contestants' performances so far.
Last week, Salman questioned Rhiti Tiwari's "rockstar" self-description and compared her journey to Touqeer's.
He also reminded Tiwari that being Manoj Tiwari's daughter comes with its own expectations.
Meanwhile, fans can watch the latest episodes on JioHotstar and Colors TV.