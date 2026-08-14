Why did Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar's families oppose their relationship?

Khan said, "I replied to his flirty text, and then just after 4-5 sentences of exchange, he said, 'Don't get married.'"

"When I asked his age, he said 24. I asked him to exit this chat right away."

"He got scared suddenly and admitted that he was lying about his age because he thought I was 26."

"He then sent his passport and Aadhaar card, and I realised he was 29, so there was a 6-year age gap."