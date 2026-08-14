Why did Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar's families oppose their relationship?
What's the story
Actor Gauahar Khan and choreographer Zaid Darbar recently opened up about their love story on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's podcast. The couple revealed that Darbar had initially lied about his age when he first reached out to Khan on social media. Despite facing opposition from their families due to a six-year age gap, they eventually got married in December 2020.
Age gap
How did their love story begin?
Khan said, "I replied to his flirty text, and then just after 4-5 sentences of exchange, he said, 'Don't get married.'"
"When I asked his age, he said 24. I asked him to exit this chat right away."
"He got scared suddenly and admitted that he was lying about his age because he thought I was 26."
"He then sent his passport and Aadhaar card, and I realised he was 29, so there was a 6-year age gap."
Wedding details
'We were very clear that if anyone has any issues...'
Khan further shared, "He proposed marriage to me within one month, and the families opposed the idea. They even raised questions regarding the age gap."
"We were very clear that if anyone has any issues in coming to the wedding, they can skip it. But the nikah was perfect."
"I didn't expect him to cry, but he did during my entry," she added.
Meanwhile, the couple is now parents to two sons, Zehaan and Farwaan.