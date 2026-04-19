'I needed it': Gaurav Gera says 'Dhurandhar' improved his self-esteem

Personal insights

'I never want to go back to that...'

Gera also shared his views on women and his past relationships. He said, "There was a time when I was very deeply in love. I never want to go back to that. I don't want to make someone so special again that they have the power to hurt me." "I used to get female attention even before Dhurandhar. For the last two years, I felt it was over, but then Dhurandhar happened."