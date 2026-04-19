'I needed it': Gaurav Gera says 'Dhurandhar' improved his self-esteem
What's the story
Actor Gaurav Gera has been receiving rave reviews for his performance in the Dhurandhar franchise. In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, he revealed how the project's success has changed his life. "After Dhurandhar, I am getting more respect. Abhi bhi itna nahi pehchante...but I like it that way. My self-esteem has improved," he said. "Mujhe bahut zyada zarurat thi Dhurandhar ki...not just to be a part of it, but also for it to be received well," he added.
Personal insights
'I never want to go back to that...'
Gera also shared his views on women and his past relationships. He said, "There was a time when I was very deeply in love. I never want to go back to that. I don't want to make someone so special again that they have the power to hurt me." "I used to get female attention even before Dhurandhar. For the last two years, I felt it was over, but then Dhurandhar happened."
Career progression
A look at Gera's career
Gera began his acting career in 2001 with the TV show Life Nahin Hai Laddoo. He has since been a part of popular shows like Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Hero - Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai, and Babban Bhai vs Bimla Tai. His film credits include Kyun...! Ho Gaya Na, The Shaukeens, and MSG: The Messenger of God.
Franchise success
Box office collection and critical reception of 'Dhurandhar' series
The Dhurandhar franchise, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been a massive box office hit, raking in over ₹3,000 crore globally. The first part of the spy thriller series, which was released in December 2025, earned around ₹1,300 crore worldwide and received critical acclaim. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, broke multiple records upon its release in March 2026 and has so far collected over ₹1,700 crore worldwide.