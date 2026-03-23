Gaurav Gera recalls early struggles, shares 1998 letter to parents

Gaurav Gera, who plays Mohammad Aalam in the Dhurandhar franchise, has been receiving rave reviews for his performance. Directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh , the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is doing incredibly well at the box office. Now, Gera has shared a glimpse into his early struggles as a young actor in Mumbai nearly three decades ago.

Letter details Gera's post on Instagram On Sunday, Gera shared pictures of a handwritten letter he wrote to his parents in 1998, shortly after moving from Delhi to Mumbai. In his social media post, he reflected on the passage of time and his professional journey, writing that it had been 28 years since he first sent the handwritten letter. He thanked his "23-year-old self for staying hopeful" and his parents for "endless support." "Been a lovely journey with ups and downs...God has been kind," he wrote.

Career beginnings How Gera survived in Mumbai as an aspiring actor The letter reveals Gera's early struggles as an aspiring actor in Mumbai. He wrote to his parents: "Dear Mumma and Papa, How are you?" "I'm really well over here. Nothing has materialized on the money front for me, but I hope to do well....there's a lot of work here compared to Delhi." He also shared his daily routine of meeting people for work during the day and rehearsing for the musical Man Of La Mancha at night.

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Financial details More struggles and perseverance Gera also detailed his living situation in the letter, revealing he lived in a small cottage with a friend to keep costs down. "Other expenses include telephone, electricity, gas and water bills and food. Mumma and Papa, the future is bright, but I still have a lot to learn," he wrote. Before the Dhurandhar franchise, Gera gained recognition for projects such as Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin and The Great Indian Comedy Show, among others.

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Support received Responses to Gera's post The post received a flurry of responses from colleagues and fans. Dhurandhar co-star Naveen Kaushik wrote, "Aur tab pata na tha ki aapki kahani itni khuubsoorat ho jayegi ek din (And back then, we didn't know that your story would turn out to be so beautiful one day.)" Another co-star, Aditya Uppal, commented, "Bhai yar (brother), it got me teary-eyed, @gauravgera." Others, like Karan V Grover and Harshdeep Kaur, congratulated him on his long journey in showbiz.