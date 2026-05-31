What's next after 'Dhurandhar'? Gaurav Gera shares plans

Gaurav Gera, who recently impressed audiences with his performance in Aditya Dhar 's Dhurandhar, has revealed that he deliberately went off social media before the film's release. In a recent interview with Jist, he explained that this decision was made to prevent viewers from associating his beloved comic characters like Chutki and Shopkeeper with his serious role in the film. "Mujhe laga meri image itni casual hai ki kahin mera role halke mein na le lein."

Character preservation Director Aditya Dhar's advice on maintaining character appearance Gera also revealed that Dhar had only asked him to try and maintain the character's appearance. "Unhone sirf itna bola tha ki daadhi hai, public person ho, social events pe photo chhap sakti hai. Toh topi pehen lena, chashma laga lena, try kar lena." This advice led Gera to limit his public appearances so that his image could be slightly washed out before the film's release.

Career outlook Gera has no plans to chase fame Despite the success of Dhurandhar, Gera has no plans to change his approach to fame or career. He said, "Internet pe jo chhap raha hai woh chhap raha hai. Aisa kuch mera nahi hai ki ab main har event mein khada hoon ya har reality show mein aaun." Explaining his philosophy, he added that he has already experienced that phase of chasing visibility and doesn't feel the need to do it again.

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Career aspirations Web, international projects next for Gera While films remain a priority, Gera said he is equally interested in exploring web projects and international opportunities. "Mujhe web achha lagta hai. I would love to do some web roles, OTT pe kaam karna hai, films definitely. Aur main Hollywood bhi karna chahunga." "Ek [offer] aayi thi jo filhaal role-wise maine agree nahi ki. Baaki ek kuch hai year-end pe start hoga toh we will do that."

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