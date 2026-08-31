Gaurav Khanna returns to 'KKK 15' after elimination: Promo
What's the story
Actor Gaurav Khanna, who was eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after an elbow injury, is reportedly making a comeback. A new promo for the show shows the actor re-entering the show and performing a height-based stunt. This suggests that his journey on the show may not be over just yet.
Injury impact
Khanna's shocking elimination from 'KKK 15'
In the previous elimination task, Khanna had to jump from a narrow bridge onto a rotating one while collecting and placing flags of different colors.
The task was particularly difficult as both bridges were suspended high above the water, making it hard to maintain balance.
Despite starting well, he lost his balance at one point and fell into the water, sustaining a shoulder injury in the process.
He eventually lost to Shagun Sharma and Rubina Dilaik.
Co-contestant's exit
Meanwhile, Sharma bids adieu to 'KKK 15'
Meanwhile, Sharma recently bid adieu to the popular stunt-based reality show. She was defeated by her co-contestants Harsh Gujral and Jasmin Bhasin in an elimination task.
Despite being entertaining on KKK 15 due to her bubbly nature, she struggled with the stunts and had a weak run overall.
The stunt-based reality show airs on Colors TV and streams on JioHotstar.