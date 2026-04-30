Gautam and Dhar remain unchanged despite 'Haq' and 'Dhurandhar' fame Entertainment Apr 30, 2026

Yami Gautam and her filmmaker husband Aditya Dhar are both riding high: her role in Haq got major praise, and his film Dhurandhar was a big hit. But the couple says fame hasn't changed who they are.

In a recent interview, Yami shared that Aditya is "unaffected and extremely humble," and "I've seen him through different phases, there are highs and lows and vulnerable phases - but it's not like during that phase we expressed our frustration or let it out."