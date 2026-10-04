Gautam and Dhar shift base from Mumbai to Himachal Pradesh
Entertainment
Yami Gautam and her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, have decided to make Himachal Pradesh their main home instead of Mumbai.
They wanted a quieter life away from Mumbai's constant public attention but still travel back to Mumbai for work when needed.
Gautam's 100-year Gohar home kept simple
Yami's 100-year-old heritage home in Gohar, Mandi, is now their base. The couple has kept the property simple rather than turn it into a heavily developed celebrity home.
It's surrounded by apple and plum orchards on 25 acres of land. For Yami, living here is all about privacy and staying away from the public eye whenever they are not working on a film.