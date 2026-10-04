Gautam calls out media for AI editing photos without consent
Yami Gautam has called out the media for using AI to alter her public photos, saying it's not okay to change how she looks without her consent.
She shared her concerns on social media, pointing out that this kind of image editing raises real ethical issues, especially as more celebrities are dealing with fake and altered content online.
Bombay HC orders Prabhu deepfake takedowns
Gautam's message comes as worries about AI misuse in the entertainment world keep growing.
Just recently, the Bombay High Court directed social media platforms to take down objectionable content featuring actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, including AI-generated deepfakes, and an AI-altered video featuring Janhvi Kapoor sparked backlash from stars like Jr. NTR and Chiranjeevi.
On a lighter note, Yami will be back on screen soon; her new film Nayyi Navelli drops October 16, where she plays Mohini.