Gautam embraces mischievous bride role in 'Nayyi Navelli' film
Yami Gautam is switching things up with Nayyi Navelli, a horror-comedy where she plays Mohini, a lively, mischievous bride unlike any character she's done before.
The film, directed by Balaji Mohan, lets her tap into a more spontaneous side with upbeat music by G.V. Prakash Kumar and fun choreography from Vijay Ganguly.
'Nayyi Navelli' hides mythological secret
Set in Meerut, the film follows Mohini, who seems like the perfect bride but is hiding a supernatural secret inspired by Indian mythology.
Written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma and produced by Aanand L Rai and Sharma under Colour Yellow, marking the production house's first collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios, Nayyi Navelli promises some unexpected twists.
Yami was most recently seen in a cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge and has also led films such as Haq and Article 370 in recent years.