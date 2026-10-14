Gautam embraces mischievous bride role in 'Nayyi Navelli' film

Set in Meerut, the film follows Mohini, who seems like the perfect bride but is hiding a supernatural secret inspired by Indian mythology.

Written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma and produced by Aanand L Rai and Sharma under Colour Yellow, marking the production house's first collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios, Nayyi Navelli promises some unexpected twists.

Yami was most recently seen in a cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge and has also led films such as Haq and Article 370 in recent years.