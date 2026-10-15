Gautam seeks blessings at Ayodhya Ram Mandir for 'Nayyi navelli'
Entertainment
Yami Gautam stopped by Ayodhya's Ram Mandir to seek blessings for her new film, Nayyi Navelli, releasing on October 16.
Wearing a yellow sari, she joined prayers at the Ram Mandir.
The timing feels fitting: her visit ties in with Dussehra and echoes the film's message of good winning over evil.
Mohan directs 'Nayyi Navelli' family drama
Directed by Balaji Mohan, Nayyi Navelli mixes family drama, fantasy, and action. Yami plays Mohini, a newlywed in her new family.
The cast also features Addinath M Kothare and Anurag Thakur.
The story is written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, with music from GV Prakash Kumar.