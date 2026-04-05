Gautam wins Best Female Actor at Chetak Screen Awards Entertainment Apr 05, 2026

Yami Gautam just took home the Best Actor (Female) award at the 2026 Chetak Screen Awards for her standout role in Haq. Since she couldn't make it to the ceremony, director Suparn Varma accepted on her behalf.

The event, hosted by Alia Bhatt and a lively crew, put a spotlight on women making an impact in film.