Gautam wins Best Female Actor at Chetak Screen Awards
Entertainment
Yami Gautam just took home the Best Actor (Female) award at the 2026 Chetak Screen Awards for her standout role in Haq. Since she couldn't make it to the ceremony, director Suparn Varma accepted on her behalf.
The event, hosted by Alia Bhatt and a lively crew, put a spotlight on women making an impact in film.
Nominees include Dimri Apte Sanon
Yami's win came from a strong lineup: nominees included Triptii Dimri (Dhadak 2), Sonal Madhushankar (Humans in the Loop), Radhika Apte (Sister Midnight), plus Kriti Sanon, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Monika Panwar.
Winners are chosen by an independent group of 53 filmmakers and industry pros, focusing on authentic and creative performances to keep things fair.