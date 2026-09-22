Gautam wins National Film Award Best Actress in 'Article 370'
Entertainment
Yami Gautam just scored her first-ever National Film Award for Best Actress, thanks to her powerful role as NIA officer Zooni Haksar in Article 370.
The award was handed to her by President Droupadi Murmu at the ceremony in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat.
Unlike the Best Actor category, which had joint winners, Yami took home the trophy solo this year.
Sachdev wins Best Music Direction
Released in February 2024, Article 370 dives into the high-stakes world of intelligence work during the historic abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.
Yami went through physical training to prep for those action-packed scenes.
The film's music director, Shashwat Sachdev, also grabbed a win for Best Music Direction (Songs), so it's been a big year all around for this movie!