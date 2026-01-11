'Stickler for perfection': Gautami Kapoor on Aryan Khan's directing style

Gautami Kapoor, who stars in the recently released series The B***ds of Bollywood, spoke highly of Aryan Khan 's directorial debut. Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, she praised his clarity and maturity at a young age. "During the reading of the show...he came, started the reading and the clarity he had for each and every character...was staggering," she said.

Speculation addressed Kapoor dismissed rumors of ghost direction Kapoor also dismissed rumors that someone else had directed the show. "A lot of people asked 'has Aryan directed it himself or has someone ghost-directed it?' We shot for 20 hours. The way he has directed it, hats off to him," she said. She added, "Let me be clear, each and everything done in the show is done by Aryan."

Directorial style Kapoor highlighted Khan's hands-on approach and perfectionism Kapoor also revealed that Khan was very hands-on with his direction, often performing stunts himself to show actors what he wanted. "So many of the stunts, he used to do it and show the actors," she noted. She also spoke about Khan's perfectionism, saying that they often had to do 10-15 takes. "Aryan is a stickler for perfection, so it was never 1-2 takes. We were all at it, whether it was Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, or anyone."