Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' hits theaters October 16 Amazon Prime
Entertainment
Yami Gautam's latest horror-comedy, Nayyi Navelli, just hit theaters on October 16 and is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video after its cinema run.
The exact streaming date isn't out yet, but based on the usual eight-week window for Hindi films, you can expect it between mid-November and early December.
Bantu suspects Mohini is a daayan
The story follows Mohini (played by Gautam), a corporate exec who marries into a family where Raja's brother Bantu becomes convinced she's a daayan (witch) and tries to convince his family.
What starts as lighthearted chaos soon shifts into a bigger mythological showdown, mixing Indian folklore with comedy for a fresh take on the genre.