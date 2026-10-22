Gautam's 'Nayyi Navelli' overtakes Rao's 'Prahaar' with 20.65cr India net
Entertainment
Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli has pulled ahead of Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar as of October 21, 2026.
On day six, Nayyi Navelli earned ₹2 crore in India, bringing its total India net to ₹20.65 crore and its domestic gross to ₹24.54 crore, while its worldwide total stands at ₹27.19 crore, leaving Prahaar trailing behind.
Rao's 'Prahaar' falls 54.5% to 15.95cr
While Prahaar started strong, it saw a sharp 54.5% drop midweek and now sits at ₹15.95 crore in India and ₹21.40 crore globally.
Despite having fewer shows, Prahaar showed lower audience turnout, showing just how quickly audience buzz can change in Bollywood.