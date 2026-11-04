Gayatri Sinha curates Banaras's 1st biennale starting November 27, 2026

The Biennale isn't just about looking back: it's about connecting Banaras's rich history with fresh creative voices.

Expect to see classic artworks alongside modern pieces, plus a special spotlight on Banarasi silk and zari curated by Pramod Kumar KG.

Designers like Payal Khandwala will show how traditional textile art can be reimagined for today.

The event runs until December 31 if you want to catch it all!