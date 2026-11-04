Gayatri Sinha curates Banaras's 1st biennale starting November 27, 2026
Banaras is getting its first-ever Biennale, starting November 27, 2026. For a whole month, the city will buzz with art exhibitions, live performances, craft demos, and photography: all under the theme "Kashi/Light: City as Sensorium."
Art critic and curator Gayatri Sinha is bringing together treasures from the Bharat Kala Bhavan museum for this big cultural debut, organized by CII.
Payal Khandwala reimagines Banarasi textiles
The Biennale isn't just about looking back: it's about connecting Banaras's rich history with fresh creative voices.
Expect to see classic artworks alongside modern pieces, plus a special spotlight on Banarasi silk and zari curated by Pramod Kumar KG.
Designers like Payal Khandwala will show how traditional textile art can be reimagined for today.
The event runs until December 31 if you want to catch it all!