'G.D.N' poster shows Dhivakar as Vellaiyan and Madhavan as Naidu

The trailer is getting noticed for showing how Naidu built the UMS transport service and a polytechnic college, all while dealing with property raids ordered by his enemies and accusations of treason from the British government.

The film features Karunakaran, Aditi Balan, Sheela, Teejay Arunasalam, Jayaram, Priyamani, Sathyaraj, and Dushara Vijayan. Govind Vasantha handles the music.

G.D.N hits theaters August 7: mark your calendars!