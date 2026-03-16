Geeta Gandbhir was nominated for 2 Oscars

Oscars 2026: Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir loses in documentary categories

By Shreya Mukherjee 08:03 am Mar 16, 202608:03 am

What's the story

Indian-American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir, who made history by becoming the first woman to be nominated in both the Best Documentary Feature and Best Documentary Short categories at the 2026 Oscars, has lost in both categories. Her documentary short The Devil Is Busy, co-directed with Christalyn Hampton, was up against All the Empty Rooms (winner), Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud, Children No More: Were and Are Gone, and Perfectly a Strangeness.