Gemini Film Circuit to bring Bose biopic starring Shyam
Entertainment
Gemini Film Circuit is bringing a biopic on Subhas Chandra Bose, the iconic freedom fighter who shaped India's independence story.
Aryan Shyam steps into the lead role, with Anand V Prasad directing.
The project is already in preproduction, and filming kicks off later this year.
Film highlights Bose's INA leadership
The film dives into key chapters of Bose's life, especially his time leading the Indian National Army (INA) and his vision for a free India.
Shyam says playing Bose is an honor, and he's eager to carry forward that legacy.
Director Prasad hopes his tribute will inspire young viewers with Bose's spirit of patriotism and public service.