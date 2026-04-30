'Gen V's canceled S03 storyline can continue in Vought Universe

Despite being canceled after two seasons, the story of Gen V 's scrapped third season could make a comeback in the Vought Universe. Eric Kripke, the showrunner of The Boys , has hinted at Amazon's interest in developing ideas from this world. "It's very early days, because we're focusing on getting Vought Rising out into the world, but Amazon has expressed an interest, and they want to hear more potential stories in the world," he told Entertainment Weekly.

Character crossover 'So we're internally brainstorming...' Kripke further elaborated on the potential of Gen V characters appearing in future stories. "So we're internally brainstorming a couple different ideas." "We'll see which ones get traction, but they all have the opportunity to absorb at least some of the Gen V gang, and that's very much by design."

Unrevealed plot 'This idea that Marie is powerful but...' Kripke had previously expressed his excitement for a specific storyline in the scrapped Gen V Season 3. He added, "We're still hopeful we can find a way to do it. So, unfortunately, I can't share it." This storyline involved the character Marie learning to control her powers. "This idea that Marie is powerful, but that's not the end of her story. She has to learn how to control it."

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