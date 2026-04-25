Amazon Prime Video cancels 'Gen V' after 2 seasons

Amazon Prime Video has announced the cancellation of its superhero series Gen V after two successful seasons. The show, a college-set spin-off of The Boys, concluded its second season in October 2025. Despite strong viewership and critical acclaim for both seasons, the streaming platform will not be renewing it for a third season.

Future appearances 'Gen V' characters to appear in other projects Despite the cancellation, fans of Gen V can look forward to seeing their favorite characters in The Boys Season 5 and other upcoming projects. Executive producers Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg confirmed this news, stating, "While we wish we could keep the party going another season at Godolkin, we're committed to continuing the Gen V characters' stories in The Boys Season 5 and other VCU (Vought Cinematic Universe) projects on the horizon." "You'll see them again."

Show's performance Ratings and viewership of 'Gen V' Gen V made a strong debut in 2023, garnering positive reviews from critics. The second season premiered with its first three episodes in September 2025, raking in 424 million minutes viewed. This was enough to secure the eighth spot on the Nielsen streaming top 10 originals chart, marking the show's largest weekly total ever, according to Variety. However, it failed to maintain this momentum throughout the season.

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Production hurdles Tragic death of star Chance Perdomo The series also faced a significant setback during production when one of its stars, Chance Perdomo, died in a motorcycle accident on his way to the set in March 2024. This tragic incident led to major rewrites and delays in the filming of the second season. Despite these challenges, Gen V delivered a compelling narrative exploring themes of youth radicalization and corruption within a superhero universe.

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