Genelia begins shooting for Emraan Hashmi-led 'Gunmaaster G9'

Actor Genelia Deshmukh has begun filming for her upcoming movie Gunmaaster G9 , which also stars Emraan Hashmi . The actor shared a glimpse of this new venture on Instagram Stories , posting a photo of her side profile with a "New Beginning" sticker. The post was captioned with "#GunmaasterG9." Directed by Aditya Datt, the film also features Aparshakti Khurana and will have music by Himesh Reshammiya .

Film details 'Gunmaaster G9' is inspired by this classic spy film Gunmaaster G9 is reportedly inspired by the 1979 Indian spy film Surakksha, which starred Mithun Chakraborty as the original Gunmaster G9. The new version promises to bring fresh energy to this iconic character. Meanwhile, Deshmukh, who made a comeback to films through Ved (2022), has recently been on a roll with Sitaare Zameen Par, Junior, and Mastiii 4 (cameo).

Another project Deshmukh's upcoming horror-comedy with Manoj Bajpayee Apart from Gunmaaster G9, Deshmukh will also be seen in the upcoming horror-comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot. The film, directed by Ram Gopal Varma, stars Manoj Bajpayee and marks the first on-screen collaboration between Deshmukh and Bajpayee. Speaking about her experience working with Bajpayee, she had earlier posted on Instagram: "Had a scarily good time sharing the screen with @bajpayee.manoj in POLICE STATION MEIN BHOOT."

