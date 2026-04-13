Geo News faces PEMRA action over Indian content honoring Bhosle
Geo News is in hot water with Pakistan's media authority, PEMRA, after airing Indian songs and images during its coverage of legendary singer Asha Bhosle's passing on April 12, 2026.
PEMRA says this broke a Supreme Court ban on Indian content, but Geo News Urdu Managing Director Azhar Abbas stood by the tribute, saying it was important to honor Bhosle's cultural legacy.
Geo News CEO summoned by PEMRA
Geo News now faces possible legal trouble, with its CEO called to appear before PEMRA later this month.
Some, like journalist Rauf Klasra, called the notice "She has entertained many generations of the subcontinent with her melodious voice. She deserves respect." and praised Bhosle's art.
Meanwhile, Pakistani celebrities took to social media to celebrate her impact, showing that music really does connect people across borders.