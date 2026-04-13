Geo News faces PEMRA action over Indian content honoring Bhosle

Geo News CEO summoned by PEMRA

Geo News now faces possible legal trouble, with its CEO called to appear before PEMRA later this month.

Some, like journalist Rauf Klasra, called the notice "She has entertained many generations of the subcontinent with her melodious voice. She deserves respect." and praised Bhosle's art.

Meanwhile, Pakistani celebrities took to social media to celebrate her impact, showing that music really does connect people across borders.