George Clooney jokes he's making Adam Sandler wear suits Entertainment Oct 03, 2025

George Clooney says he's the reason Adam Sandler has been swapping out his signature baggy shorts for suits lately.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the red carpet premiere on September 29, Clooney joked, "I actually [have] been making Adam wear suits. Don't you think he looks nicer instead of those big baggy shorts?"

He also called Sandler "the sweetest man in the world" and said he's glad to be working with him again.