George Clooney jokes he's making Adam Sandler wear suits
George Clooney says he's the reason Adam Sandler has been swapping out his signature baggy shorts for suits lately.
Speaking to PEOPLE at the red carpet premiere on September 29, Clooney joked, "I actually [have] been making Adam wear suits. Don't you think he looks nicer instead of those big baggy shorts?"
He also called Sandler "the sweetest man in the world" and said he's glad to be working with him again.
Matching navy suits at 'Jay Kelly' premiere
At the New York Film Festival premiere of Jay Kelly, both actors showed up in matching navy suits and black leather shoes—a big change for Sandler, who usually keeps it super casual.
Earlier this year at the Venice Film Festival, Sandler even wore a tux and bow tie, showing just how much his style has shifted.
Sandler's style evolution
Sandler admits he never set out to be a style icon—he just likes being comfortable.
He told Complex that his wife Jackie always supported his relaxed look, no matter what people said.
But thanks to Clooney's influence, we're seeing a whole new side of Sandler on the red carpet.