Superman, Spider-Man to return in new comic book crossover
Entertainment
DC and Marvel are bringing Superman and Spider-Man back together for two new crossover comics in early 2026.
DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1 lands in March, followed by Marvel's Spider-Man/Superman #1 in April.
This is their first big team-up since the classic 1976 crossover, making it a pretty special event for comic fans.
'Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man' anniversary editions
To mark 50 years since the original Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, DC is also launching two anniversary editions—one on January 7 and another on February 4, 2026.
These releases celebrate not just the heroes but also the historic collaborations between DC and Marvel, giving both longtime fans and new readers something cool to look forward to.