Box office: 'Kantara: Chapter 1' collects ₹20-22cr on Day 1

The film pulled in an impressive ₹20-22 crore net on its first day—solid for a dubbed release. Even though it played on about 4,500 screens nationwide, turnout in North India was lower than expected. Morning shows started slow (25-30% occupancy) but picked up to 35-36% by evening as word spread. Still, South Indian markets saw stronger results for both original and dubbed versions.

Looking forward to positive word-of-mouth driving collections

While Kantara: Chapter 1's Hindi debut didn't hit the massive ₹40cr-plus openings of some recent South Indian blockbusters, it's still a promising start.

The real test will be how weekday collections hold up and whether positive buzz pushes it toward its ₹100cr success benchmark (with a pre-release business for Hindi rights is ₹50cr).

If you're into action thrillers rooted in folklore or enjoyed the original Kantara, this one might be worth checking out.