Kerala: Police drop defamation case against CPI(M) leader
Kerala Police have decided not to pursue a defamation case against CPI(M) district secretary E.N. Suresh Babu, who allegedly made some sharp remarks about MP Shafi Parambil.
Congress block president C.V. Satheesan had filed the complaint, but police say that under current law (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 356), they need a court order before moving forward.
Congress claims police decision reeks of bias
Congress isn't happy with the police decision and claims there's bias at play.
Satheesan says they'll take the matter to court to challenge it.
Meanwhile, Babu hasn't backed down from his comments, and Parambil—despite threatening legal action—hasn't filed his own complaint yet.