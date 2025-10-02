Next Article
'Kantara' is back! Rishab Shetty announces 'Kantara 2'
Entertainment
The Kantara franchise is officially getting a new installment, with "Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 2," which was announced at the end of Chapter 1's release in October 2024.
This comes after "Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1," which released back in October 2024 and took fans deep into Karnataka's ancient Kadamba era.
What's next for Shetty
Director and star Rishab Shetty shared that while the last film showed Part 2 of the story, this next one will dive into its origins.
He thanked fans for their huge support, which helped Chapter 1 run in theaters for over 100 days.
While reviews were mixed, people loved the movie's visuals and its unique mix of Indian mythology with mainstream cinema.