'Avatar 3' will determine fate of 'Avatar 4,' '5': Cameron
Entertainment
James Cameron just revealed that the future of the Avatar series is up in the air.
Whether Avatar 4 and 5 actually happen depends on how well the next movie, Avatar: Fire and Ash, does at the box office when it hits theaters on December 19.
Cameron on potential break after 'Avatar 3'
Cameron indicated that if Fire and Ash does not perform well financially, the studio may not proceed with four and five.
He also pointed out that rising production costs—especially for all those visual effects—are making things tricky.
For now, he's open to taking breaks or working on smaller projects if needed.
The third film will wrap up a major story arc, so what happens after really depends on its success.