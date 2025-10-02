Sharvari starts Imtiaz Ali film with 'Saraswati Puja' on set Entertainment Oct 02, 2025

Sharvari has started shooting for her new film with director Imtiaz Ali, joined by co-star Vedang Raina.

The project was officially announced in June on her birthday, and to celebrate the first day of filming—right on Dussehra—she shared a sweet moment performing Saraswati Puja with her script.