Next Article
Sharvari starts Imtiaz Ali film with 'Saraswati Puja' on set
Entertainment
Sharvari has started shooting for her new film with director Imtiaz Ali, joined by co-star Vedang Raina.
The project was officially announced in June on her birthday, and to celebrate the first day of filming—right on Dussehra—she shared a sweet moment performing Saraswati Puja with her script.
Meanwhile, check out her upcoming projects
After making her debut in 2021's Bunty Aur Babli 2, Sharvari's career has been on the rise.
She's got several exciting films lined up, including Alpha where she'll share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol.