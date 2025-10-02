Next Article
Margot Robbie still part of 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6'
Entertainment
Good news for Pirates fans—Margot Robbie is still involved with the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean 6, according to producer Jerry Bruckheimer.
Even though the script is still being worked on, Robbie remains part of the plan, keeping hopes high for her new adventure.
In other news from Hollywood
Bruckheimer previously teased that two different Pirates stories are in development but made it clear Robbie's involvement is solid, saying "Yes. Yes. Yes."
In other updates: The Batman co-writer Mattson Tomlin wants to write a fourth Spider-Man film starring Tobey Maguire as a dad; meanwhile, new faces have joined The Boys prequel spinoff and fresh trailers just dropped for R.L. Stine's Pumpkinhead and Love is the Monster.