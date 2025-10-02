'Grey's Anatomy' S22: Cast, plot, trailer, streaming options Entertainment Oct 02, 2025

Grey's Anatomy returns for its 22nd season on October 9, 2025, airing Thursdays at 10pm ET/PT on ABC.

This season picks up right after last year's explosive hospital cliffhanger and features 18 new episodes.

Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) returns in a reduced role, appearing in seven episodes, while Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) are back in major roles, appearing in every episode.