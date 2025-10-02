'Grey's Anatomy' S22: Cast, plot, trailer, streaming options
Grey's Anatomy returns for its 22nd season on October 9, 2025, airing Thursdays at 10pm ET/PT on ABC.
This season picks up right after last year's explosive hospital cliffhanger and features 18 new episodes.
Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) returns in a reduced role, appearing in seven episodes, while Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) are back in major roles, appearing in every episode.
Where to watch the show?
Catch new episodes weekly on ABC.
If you prefer streaming, Netflix US is expected to add Season 22 by June 2026, while Netflix Canada should get it in fall 2026.
Major cast changes this season
Jake Borelli and Midori Francis are stepping away as series regulars this season.
Ellen Pompeo will still narrate but only appears in seven episodes.
The trailer hints at high-stakes drama after the explosion and leaves fans wondering about a beloved character's fate.