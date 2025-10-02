Diddy faces up to 20 years in prison
Sean "Diddy" Combs, the well-known music mogul, is awaiting sentencing on October 3, 2025, after being found guilty of two counts under the Mann Act—laws that ban transporting people across state lines for prostitution.
The case centers on allegations involving his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and another woman known as "Jane."
Each count carries up to 10 years in prison, but prosecutors are pushing for at least 11 years total.
Combs's lawyers push for lighter sentence
Combs remains in custody with bail denied due to concerns over his history of violence, including domestic abuse.
His lawyers want a lighter sentence—around 14 months—pointing out that most Mann Act sentences are about that long.
Meanwhile, the probation office suggests five to seven years behind bars.
The judge is weighing these recommendations and reviewing similar cases as he decides Combs's fate.
Notably, Combs was cleared of more serious charges like racketeering and sex trafficking, but his team is still fighting for a new trial or acquittal on these latest convictions.