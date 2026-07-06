Venice Film Festival: George Clooney to receive Golden Lion
What's the story
Hollywood actor-director-producer George Clooney (65) will be honored with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the 2026 Venice Film Festival. The festival, which takes place on Lido Island, will celebrate Clooney's multifaceted career in acting, directing, and producing. The Biennale di Venezia, which oversees the festival, described Clooney as a "perfect combination of star glamor...remarkable professionalism...and modern sensitivity."
Career highlights
Venice Film Festival lauds Clooney's versatility and humanitarian commitment
The Biennale statement highlighted Clooney's versatility across genres, from war movies like Three Kings and Syriana to thrillers such as Michael Clayton. It also noted his roles in sophisticated comedies like Ocean's Eleven and O Brother Where Art Thou? as well as science fiction films like Gravity and Solaris. The festival also lauded Clooney for his "commitment to social and humanitarian causes" through his public persona.
Actor's reaction
'It also probably means I'm old, but I'll take it'
Clooney expressed his gratitude for the honor, saying, "I've had so many extraordinary moments in Venice. This festival is without question my favorite and to be given the Golden Lion is a tremendous honor." He further added: "It also probably means I'm old, but I'll take it." The 83rd edition of Venice will run from September 2-12, with the lineup being announced on July 23.
Festival legacy
About Venice Film Festival and Golden Lion award
The Venice Film Festival, one of the oldest film festivals in the world, has a rich history of honoring cinematic excellence. The Golden Lion is considered one of the most prestigious awards in cinema. Past recipients of the lifetime achievement honor include renowned filmmakers such as Satyajit Ray, Pedro Almodovar, Paul Schrader, and Roberto Benigni.