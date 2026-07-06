Venice Film Festival: George Clooney to receive Golden Lion

Actor's reaction

'It also probably means I'm old, but I'll take it'

Clooney expressed his gratitude for the honor, saying, "I've had so many extraordinary moments in Venice. This festival is without question my favorite and to be given the Golden Lion is a tremendous honor." He further added: "It also probably means I'm old, but I'll take it." The 83rd edition of Venice will run from September 2-12, with the lineup being announced on July 23.