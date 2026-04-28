George Clooney criticizes political violence, pushes for unity 

Hollywood actor and filmmaker George Clooney recently received the Film at Lincoln Center's 51st annual Chaplin Award. During his acceptance speech, he addressed the recent political violence in America, including a gunman's attempt to storm the White House Correspondents's Dinner. While he didn't directly criticize US President Donald Trump , Clooney hinted at the extremism that critics say has fueled Trump's rise.

Call for unity 'Disagree with everything administration stands for...' Clooney said, "I can't be here on a night like tonight and just ignore everything that's going on in the world." He added, "I disagree with everything that this administration stands for, but there's no place for the kind of violence we saw two nights ago in Washington, D.C." "It seems to me there's a struggle that has to be won against hatred and corruption and cruelty and violence."

Quote Clooney ended speech with call for unity Clooney added, "The question is simply, what are we, as citizens of this great country, to do?" He also quoted Edward R. Murrow, the legendary CBS News anchor he portrayed in Good Night and Good Luck on Broadway, saying, "We will not walk in fear, one of another. We will not be driven by fear into an age of unreason, if we dig deep in our history and our doctrine and remember that we are not descended from fearful men."

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